CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department reports that two skimming devices were recovered from gas pumps at a station on Hwy. 280.

The devices were removed from pumps one and five at the gas station at 36535 U.S. Hwy. 280 in Childersburg.

Skimming devices are used to illegally obtain credit/debit card data when users make a purchase from the card reader that the device has been planted on.

Anyone who feels that their information may have been compromised, CPD advises that you contact your financial institution.