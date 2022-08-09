WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The remains of a Wiregrass man last seen in June have been found in a small Houston County town.
On Monday morning, an unnamed person found what appeared to be a human bone on the corner of Highway 84 and Highway 123 behind the Marathon gas station in Wicksburg.
After seeing the bone, the person flagged down a state trooper, who was nearby, who then contacted Houston County investigators. The Houston Sheriff’s Office then identified the remains as Rikki Jason Williams.
Williams was known to have diabetes-related health issues and various mental conditions he received from a previous crash, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time.