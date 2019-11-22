6 straight days of samples start Friday at Birmingham Sam’s Clubs!

(WIAT) Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Do you know what you plan to serve on your menu? Well, Sam’s Club might have some tasty ideas for you to try. But you may want to grab your stretchy pants before you head to the nearest Birmingham Sam’s Club!

Starting this Friday, Sam’s Club will be hosting SIX days of food sampling… so get ready to do some major pre-Thanksgiving indulging.

All your favorite Thanksgiving meal staples will be on full display for tasting including turkey, ham, green bean casserole, stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes… the list goes on and on!

Don’t worry – it’s not all about the main meal. Members will also be able to test out Member’s Mark appetizers like bacon-wrapped shrimp, bacon-wrapped tenderloin and lobster crostini. YUM.

If you have a sweet tooth – Sam’s Club didn’t forget about you! You’ll also be able to sample the award-winning Member’s Mark apple, pumpkin and pecan pies. These pies all received a Blue Ribbon from the American Pie Council… and they know pies!

Samples vary each day and will be served between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 27 (the day before Thanksgiving!). Just look for the “Celebration Stations” throughout the club to get your fill of delicious samples.

So grab a friend and head to Sam’s Club for dinner or take the most epic lunch break ever… see you at the club!

For details on Sam’s Club locations visit.