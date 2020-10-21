Sister Hazel to perform at drive-in concert in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Platinum-selling rock band Sister Hazel will be performing a concert in Leeds next month.

The show will be held at the Grand River Drive-In on Nov. 12.

CDC guidelines will be adhered to for the concert.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

