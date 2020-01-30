Sipsey man arrested for stealing lights, lighting equipment from school

SIPSEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he found loading lighting equipment from a school Wednesday.

According to WCSO, deputies were called to the Sipsey School at 7:15 p.m. and discovered a man and his vehicle.

Keith Edward Jay had loaded fluorescent lights and lighting equipment from inside the school into his truck, WCSO says.

The deputy responding to the call spoke to witnesses and determined Jay did not have the authorization to take the items.

Jay was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and was transported by jail staff to the Walker County Jail.

