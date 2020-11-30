Single Alabama mother raising 12 kids after her sister died from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Birmingham woman who is raising 12 children after taking in her orphaned nieces and nephews.

After her sister and brother-in-law unexpectedly died from COVID-19, Frances McCall vowed to raise their five children alongside her biological seven. She writes that she hopes to give them a merry Christmas as they continue to grieve their parents’ loss.

McCall, who is listed as the organizer for the GoFundMe, is asking for financial assistance to cover the children’s everyday needs. The children range in age from 2 to 17 years old.

A GoFundMe representative confirmed the information above to CBS 42.