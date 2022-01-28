BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nashville husband-and-wife Americana duo Drew and Ellie Holcomb will be performing at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham Feb. 20.

The event comes as a destination on the “You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb” that kicks off Feb. 4. The couple have just released a new album, “Coming Home: A Collection of Songs.”

Drew describes the album as a creative homecoming between he and his wife. Ellie was a full-time member of Drew’s band, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, from 2005 to 2012, when she left to pursue a solo career. In 2019, they released two songs together, “You and Me” and “Fields of Gold,” that are part of their new album.

The album cover for “Coming Home: A Collection of Songs” by Drew and Ellie Holcomb. (Courtesy of Stunt Company)

“We did three more in early 2020, then wrote two more on a big COVID-era road trip in late 2020,” Drew said. “So in a way, these songs are about coming home to each other, creatively, after a long period of time spent working separately.”

Drew and Ellie Holcomb performed in Birmingham at last year’s inaugural Euphonious Festival, marking a special occasion as the two hadn’t toured together for seven years. When asked about his experience playing in Birmingham, Drew said that the city has been a regular stop for them.

“We have been coming to Birmingham for almost 20 years. Before we were even dating, I used to come to a small listening room called The Moonlight Music Café,” he said. “I love the city, and it has so many great music venues, and great audiences.”

On Jan. 8, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors performed as a part of CBS Saturday Sessions, playing the song “End of the World.” Not long after, Drew reached the Top 10 on iTunes and Amazon, including the #1 spot on iTunes’ Singer/Songwriter chart.

Drew said that the show at the Lyric Theatre will be both a unique and interactive experience.

“Since we have so much catalog between the two of us, we have no opener and we do two sets. It’s an acoustic storyteller vibe of a night, but we do bring a couple of the Neighbors with us,” he said. “We even take requests in the second set, so it’s a pretty loose and interactive show that differs every night.”

The “You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb” schedule. (Courtesy of Stunt Company)

Tickets can be bought on Drew Holcomb’s website and vary between $29 to $40. Drew and Ellie’s new album, “Coming Home: A Collection of Songs,” can be found here, with several options of different streaming services.

Drew and Ellie met while students at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and married in 2006. In addition to their music careers, Ellie has written a series of children’s books and Drew has founded the Moon River Music Festival, the Magnolia Record Club, and he recently partnered with Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick for a new whiskey brand called Sweetens Cove.