Simone’s Kitchen food truck vandalized with ‘white power’ sign, swastika

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, a local food truck was vandalized with racist symbols and language.

Simone’s Kitchen, established in 2017, had a star-shaped sign attached to the window of the truck that had a swastika crudely drawn in the center with the words “white power” written below in black marker.

The business responded via Facebook with a post indicating they won’t be deterred by the hate speech and symbol.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.