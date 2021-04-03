Sikesville community looks to rebuild after EF-2 tornado

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — March 25 will be a day not many people in Alabama will forget. A day of deadly tornado outbreak’s that ripped through central Alabama.

In the Sikesville community alone, there were a total of 22 structures damaged by last week’s tornado. Three of those were a total loss and one of the structures was the County Line Volunteer Fire Department.

The volunteer fire department was established in 1988.

“If it wasn’t for the community, you know we wouldn’t exist because the community has really backed us over the years,” County Line Volunteer Fire Chief Greg Mask said.

On March 25 the unimageable happened. An EF-2 tornado hit the Sikesville community.

“When 911 paged the fire department out they told us a lady was trapped in her house and I knew the address was right next to the fire department,” said Chief Mask.

“My door was blocked all this stuff on the porch was pushed up on the door,” Sikesville resident Connie Railey said.

Railey was the 911 caller that was trapped inside her home that sat right next door to the fire department. Railey’s home and the fire department both suffered structural damage from the storm.

“It ripped part of my roof off. I had a freezer full of food on the back porch and it threw that our in the yard and of course it broke our water,” Railey said.

“The whole fire department, well what’s left of it, they’ve told us to tear it down because its just ready to fall in,” Chef Mask said.

Since the tornado hit Sikesville over a week ago, volunteers are still pouring into the area to help clean up.

“The destruction is overwhelming in a bad way but them coming out to help us is overwhelming in a good way and it’s just tugs at my heart,” Railey said.

If you want to donate to the County Line Volunteer Fire Departments GoFundMe page click here.

If you want to donate to Connie Railey’s GoFundMe page click here.