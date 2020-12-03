‘Significant’ drug bust in Walker County seizes 103 grams of meth, 1 suspect still on the loose

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office made a “significant” drug bust in the Kansas Community Wednesday night.

According to WCSO, undercover operations led to the arrest of one suspect and seizure of 103 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $7,000 in cash and a 9 mm pistol.

A search warrant was executed on Dogwood Lane in Kansas Wednesday night. 58-year-old Carolyn Sue Evans was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another suspect is currently wanted by authorities. 53-year-old Ricky Lynn Naramore is wanted for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and distribution of a controlled substance. He spent the last nine years in federal prison for manufacturing meth and conspiring to distribute.

WCSO says Naramore was allegedly going to surrender himself Wednesday but instead fled. If you have information his whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.