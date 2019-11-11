Significant American flag showcased at Cici’s Hoover for Veterans Day

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT) — Cici’s Pizza in Hoover is doing something extra special this Veterans Day.

Along with providing a free buffet to Veterans, the restaurant is reserving a table in a traditional white tablecloth. That table symbolizes the soldiers who gave their life for their country.

On the table will be a red rose, an empty chair, a plate with salt and lemon, and a sign explaining the significance of an American white table.

Cici’s Hoover will have something extra special on their table. An American flag that flew over Saddam Hussein’s property around the time he was taken out by American troops. The restaurant is showcasing this flag thanks to the general manager’s son-in-law who served two tours in Iraq and was honored to bring this flag home.

“It went through Najaf. It went through parts of Baghdad. It flew over several buildings in downtown and as well as some of the bases in Northern Iraq so it meant a lot to keep it, to keep it with us and bring it home and you take a lot of pride in something like that, “said Anthony Boyd, a U.S. Army veteran.

The general manager of Cici’s Hoover said she hopes people appreciate what the restaurant is doing this Veterans Day.

“They don’t get a lot of respect and for someone, like a company such as Cicis, to come in and do something like this I think it’s significant to show our pride in them. Respect for them and just give back to our community in general,” said Shannon Stomps, general manager of Cici’s Hoover.

On Veterans Day, Cici’s is giving a free buffet to any veteran who shows a valid military ID.

