Sidewalk Film Festival at the Drive-In announces winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sidewalk Film has announced the winners of the 2020 film festival:

________________________________

Student and Family Films

Best Student Film ($250) – Slave 2

Student Film Honorable Mention for Creativity in Editing – Lunar Powers

Best Family Film ($250) – Tobi and the Turbobus

Family Film Honorable Mention – The Treasures of Mrs. Grady’s Library

________________________________

Black Lens

Best Black Lens Film ($500) – Adullam

Honorable Mention for Black Lens as a Must-See Film – After Selma

Black Lens Grant sponsored by The Law Firm of Stacey A. Davis Recipient ($1,000) – Elisha Williams

________________________________



Alabama Films

Alan Hunter Best Alabama Feature ($500) – Jasper Mall

Honorable Mention for Outstanding Performance (Virginia Newcomb) and for Strength in Short-Form Storytelling – Doodle

________________________________

SHOUT

Best SHOUT Feature ($500) – Transhood

Best SHOUT Short ($250) – Vote Neil

Special SHOUT Jury Mention – We

________________________________

Features

Best Documentary Feature ($1,000) – Feels Good Man

Special Jury Prize for Editing – Coming Clean

Feature Programmers’ Award ($500) – Giants Being Lonely

Best Life & Liberty Film ($250) – Coming Clean

Jambor-Franklin Founders’ Award for Best Narrative Feature ($1,000) – The Immortal Jellyfish

Honorable Mention for outstanding performance by Krisha Fairchild – Freeland

Spirit of Sidewalk Award – Suzi Quatro

________________________________

Shorts

Best Narrative Short ($500) – Public Lot

Best Documentary Short ($500) – Conviction

Best Animated Short ($250) – If Anything Happens I Love You

Reel South SHORT Award ($1,000) – Coup d’Etat Math

Kathryn Tucker Windham Storytelling Award ($250) – Tantalization

Shorts Programmers’ Award ($250) – Good Guy With A Gun

Shorts Honorable Mention – Dafa Metti

Shorts Honorable Mention – Mizuko

________________________________

Sidewrite Screenplay Competition Awards

Best Alabama Screenplay ($250) – “The Sympathetic Martian” by Scott Turner and Jim Torres

Best Short Screenplay ($250) – “Lab Partners” by Tommy Britt

Best Feature Screenplay ($500) – “Riding Shotgun” by Nafi Ayvaci

________________________________

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Best Narrative Feature($250)– The Killing Of Kenneth Chamberlain

Best Documentary Feature ($250)- Transhood

Best Narrative Short ($150)– Lunar Powers

Best Documentary Short ($150) – Invasion: The Unist’ot’en’s Fight for Sovereignty

Best Alabama Film($250)– Jasper Mall

Best Black Lens Film($250)– After Selma

Best SHOUT Film($250)– A Short Story About the Life of Elise

More information can be found here.

LATEST POSTS