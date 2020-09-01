Sidewalk Film Festival at the Drive-In announces winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sidewalk Film has announced the winners of the 2020 film festival:
________________________________
Student and Family Films
Best Student Film ($250) – Slave 2
Student Film Honorable Mention for Creativity in Editing – Lunar Powers
Best Family Film ($250) – Tobi and the Turbobus
Family Film Honorable Mention – The Treasures of Mrs. Grady’s Library
________________________________
Black Lens
Best Black Lens Film ($500) – Adullam
Honorable Mention for Black Lens as a Must-See Film – After Selma
Black Lens Grant sponsored by The Law Firm of Stacey A. Davis Recipient ($1,000) – Elisha Williams
________________________________
Alabama Films
Alan Hunter Best Alabama Feature ($500) – Jasper Mall
Honorable Mention for Outstanding Performance (Virginia Newcomb) and for Strength in Short-Form Storytelling – Doodle
________________________________
SHOUT
Best SHOUT Feature ($500) – Transhood
Best SHOUT Short ($250) – Vote Neil
Special SHOUT Jury Mention – We
________________________________
Features
Best Documentary Feature ($1,000) – Feels Good Man
Special Jury Prize for Editing – Coming Clean
Feature Programmers’ Award ($500) – Giants Being Lonely
Best Life & Liberty Film ($250) – Coming Clean
Jambor-Franklin Founders’ Award for Best Narrative Feature ($1,000) – The Immortal Jellyfish
Honorable Mention for outstanding performance by Krisha Fairchild – Freeland
Spirit of Sidewalk Award – Suzi Quatro
________________________________
Shorts
Best Narrative Short ($500) – Public Lot
Best Documentary Short ($500) – Conviction
Best Animated Short ($250) – If Anything Happens I Love You
Reel South SHORT Award ($1,000) – Coup d’Etat Math
Kathryn Tucker Windham Storytelling Award ($250) – Tantalization
Shorts Programmers’ Award ($250) – Good Guy With A Gun
Shorts Honorable Mention – Dafa Metti
Shorts Honorable Mention – Mizuko
________________________________
Sidewrite Screenplay Competition Awards
Best Alabama Screenplay ($250) – “The Sympathetic Martian” by Scott Turner and Jim Torres
Best Short Screenplay ($250) – “Lab Partners” by Tommy Britt
Best Feature Screenplay ($500) – “Riding Shotgun” by Nafi Ayvaci
________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARDS
Best Narrative Feature($250)– The Killing Of Kenneth Chamberlain
Best Documentary Feature ($250)- Transhood
Best Narrative Short ($150)– Lunar Powers
Best Documentary Short ($150) – Invasion: The Unist’ot’en’s Fight for Sovereignty
Best Alabama Film($250)– Jasper Mall
Best Black Lens Film($250)– After Selma
Best SHOUT Film($250)– A Short Story About the Life of Elise
More information can be found here.
