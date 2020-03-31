Sidewalk Film Center launches on-demand streaming initiative to support theater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Center may be closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus, but there is still a way you can support it.

On Tuesday, the theater announced the launch of the “Sidewalk Home Video” initiative to “provide ongoing cinema magic to patrons — all in the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

Different film distributors, such as Magnolia Pictures, Area 23 and Kino Lorber, have made their films available to rent or purchase on demand through the site. With every rental or purchase through Sidewalk’s affiliate link, Sidewalk will receive a portion of the proceeds.

“Sidewalk Home Video” will continue until the theater reopens, along with other non-essential businesses across Alabama.

“This is an unprecedented time for all of us, but through this initiative, we hope to bring a little joy to the new ‘normal,’ all while supporting our operations until we are able to serve the community to the fullest,” Sidewalk executive director Chloe Cook said in a written statement.

At least one film is expected to be released per week until Sidewalk can officially reopen. Costs per download and subsequent proceeds toward Sidewalk — ranging from 40 to 100% — will vary by film and distributor.

The following films are on the “Sidewalk Home Video” calendar for available releases:

“Bacurau,” now through April 7

“Fantastic Fungi,” now through April 17

“Once Were Brothers,” now through May 30

“The Whistlers,” now through May 30

For more information or to order any of the film selections currently available as part of the Sidewalk Home Video initiative, please visit the Sidewalk website.

