Sidewalk Film Center hosts grand opening Friday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In local entertainment news, a big celebration was held Friday in downtown Birmingham.

Friday marked the grand opening of the new Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema! A ribbon cutting was held earlier at the facility.

Located in the Pizitz building, the center features two 94-seat movie theaters.

“This was the lower level of the Pizitz building. It still is the lower level,” Sidewalk Executive Director Chloe Cook said. “When it was the Pizitz department store, this was the bargain basement and it is now our film center and cinema.”

The grand opening featured screenings of films such as the Birmingham-based “The Death of Dick Long,” Vita and Virginia,” “I Want My MTV” and “The Room.”

The Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema is open seven days a week.