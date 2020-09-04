Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema reopen, 12-person maximum in each theater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After the COVID-19 pandemic led to gathering restrictions in mid-March, Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema halted screenings entirely. They organized several drive-in events throughout the area since those March closures.

Now, they’re back open – letting twelve attendees into a cinema at a time.

A Sidewalk staff member cleaning a seat next to one restricting a seat from usage.

Sidewalk Cinema will be screening the highly anticipated movie of the summer, Christopher Nolan’s latest, “Tenet.“

The Sidewalk staff says they’re prepared to keep their customers safe, creating new safety measures during their closure.

“We’ve made several permanent changes to our space by installing emergency air filters, we changed the futures on the toilets so you don’t have to touch them and we have hand sanitizing stations all around the cinema,” Marketing, Outreach and Education Coordinator Kiwi Lanier said.

Sanitization station outside of the Sidewalk entrance

Lanier said they’ll also be using a system to make sure no seat is sat in two showings or days in a row. They have placed pieces of paper on seats instructing the customer to sit in the seat next to it.

Each showing will hold a maximum of 12 people.

A video board outside the cinema displaying their health and safety rules.

Linear said all visitors must wear masks throughout their time there. Each showing will hold up to twelve people.

You can purchase tickets here.

