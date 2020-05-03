Sibling accidentally shoots 4-year-old boy in Western Hills Mall parking lot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are investigating a shooting where one child accidentally shot another Saturday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to Western Hills Mall to investigate a shooting of a 4-year-old boy.

The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital by family members before deputies were notified, the sheriff’s office reports.

According to witness statements, the boy was in the backseat of a vehicle with his siblings. A younger sibling found a handgun in the car and accidentally shot the boy.

The sheriff’s office reports the child is in critical condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Check back for updates.