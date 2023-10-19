BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham announced shuttle service will be available for the Magic City Classic matchup at Legion Field on Oct. 28 featuring Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

Shuttle rides will be available at three locations, and the shuttles are $5 roundtrip. Only credit and debit cards can be used to pay the $5 at the shuttle locations. Children six years old and under can ride for free.

The Legion Field gates will open at 12:30 p.m. with kickoff coming two hours later. The last shuttles will cease running two hours after the contest ends. There will be on-demand ADA buses that include wheelchair lifts at all shuttle locations.

Shuttles behind the Birmingham CrossPlex will start running at 9 a.m. The City of Birmingham notes there are fewer parking spots at the CrossPlex than in previous years.

Fans can park at the Boutwell Auditorium parking deck and pay for shuttle tickets in front of the venue. These shuttles will be available once the Magic City Classic Parade ends, which may be around 11:30 a.m.

The third shuttle location is at Seventh Avenue and 23rd Street North across from Phillips Academy. Like the Boutwell Auditorium shuttle, these shuttles will run after the Magic City Classic Parade.

The City of Birmingham states those who park at Legion Field on gameday should know the parking spaces will be filled in the early morning. Parking is $20 at Legion Field. For more information about the Magic City Classic, click here.