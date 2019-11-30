Shrimp boat that capsized in Mobile Bay docks at Billy’s Seafood, owner says

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The shrimp boat that capsized near Fort Morgan Friday morning does regular business with Billy’s Seafood in Bon Secour, according to Billy Parks, the owner of the seafood market.

The ship, named “The Chief,” capsized around 4 a.m., according to ALEA Marine Patrol. There were three people on board. The captain survived. The body of one crew member has been recovered. One is still missing.

Parks says he and the ship’s captain, Woody Jones are friends. Parks says three ship boats, including Jones’, were out Thursday night – and that Jones’ son-in-law was the first one to discover something was wrong.

“After looking and looking he couldn’t see him, he checked the radar and couldn’t see him, then he followed the diesel fuel skim on the water,” said Parks. Jones was eventually found clinging to floating ice chest, and his son-in-law pulled Jones onto his boat. “”Brought him in and put him in the ambulance here at my dock. But he was pretty banged up.”

Parks says his thoughts are with everyone impacted.

At last check, search teams scaled back their efforts when the sun went down. But multiple boats are still out on the water, and the search efforts will revamp in the morning.

