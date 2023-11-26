SUNDAY: A strong cold front pushes through the state Sunday, bringing with it some light rain. While the front itself is a strong one, limited moisture in place means rainfall totals will be meager, with most spots seeing less than a quarter inch of rain. Temperatures reach the upper 50s in the afternoon, with the colder air filtering in behind the front late Sunday night dropping temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Very cold weather to start out next week. Highs in the 40s and 50s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We start out Monday morning above freezing, but as the cold air continues to filter in through the day, by Tuesday morning temperatures are in the 20s across Central Alabama, with some parts of the Tennessee Valley potentially making a run at the teens. The cold mornings and chilly afternoons continue through mid-week, but we will see a warm-up as we head into the second half of the week.

