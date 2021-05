BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — She fed you. She took care of you. She was the first woman in your life. Now, you have another chance to show your mother you love her.

Leading up to Mother’s Day Sunday, CBS 42 wants you to share your favorite pictures of your mother for all to see. Your best photos will be featured on CBS42.com.

Send your photos to reportit@cbs42.com or message them to CBS 42’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.