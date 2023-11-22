BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The presence of camera in America’s courtrooms has long been debated.

One side believes the inclusion of cameras promotes trust and transparency, but opponents argue the cameras are a distraction and detrimental to a defendant’s rights.

“People need to know and need to see for themselves what happens in courtrooms in Alabama,” said Radio, Television and Digital News Association (RTDNA) President Dan Shelley.

Cameras are technically allowed within state courts in Alabama, but some said a current rule on when cameras are permitted may prevent a camera from ever actually being within a courtroom.

“What Alabama currently has in place gives the appearance they want transparency… but, in reality, they don’t,” said Shelley.

In Alabama, cameras are allowed in trial courtrooms if the Supreme Court of Alabama has approved a coverage plan for the courtroom that coverage will happen in. However, even if the Supreme Court of Alabama approves a courtroom’s coverage plan, both prosecutors and defendants must provide consent to the presence of cameras.

Judge Elisabeth A. French, presiding judge in Jefferson County’s 10th Judicial Circuit since 2020, has submitted a media plan to the state.

“We don’t know of any other circuits that have a media plan. But being Jefferson County and having the types of cases that we do I thought we needed it,” said Judge French.

However, that need has not let to a single camera being allowed inside one courtroom in front of the nearly 40 judges in Jefferson County, including Judge French’s courtroom.

“It hasn’t happened but it could,” said Judge French. “You, for example, could apply with the court. You file a form and the judge reviews it, then the judge has the discretion to reject it or not at that point.”

If the judge approves the request for cameras to be present then the judge will ask prosecutors and defendants if they both agree. If so, then cameras can enter the courtroom. However, if any party objects then cameras will be blocked from entering.

That restriction is not in place in many other southern states.

“The problem I see with the Alabama rule is everyone has a veto, and I think that undermines the authority of the court,” said Jay Bender, Lead Legal counsel for the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

Bender helped open the courts to media cameras years ago in South Carolina, and most recently helped Judge Clifton Newman develop a media coverage plan for the high profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

“The judge should be the one who makes the decision, and there should be some specific guidelines on how news organizations will conduct themselves in the courtroom,” said Bender.

Dan Shelley is now leading the fight to allow cameras in federal court where they are currently banned.

“We have shown time and time again that we can broadcast trials live without disrupting the court, without attorneys grandstanding, protecting the identities of sensitive witnesses,” said Shelley.

It will take a convincing argument to the state supreme court to overturn the rule.

“We can hope for open minds who will be willing to hear the argument for transparency and the public’s right to know,” said President of the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association Sharon Tinsley.