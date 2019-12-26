Shots fired, juvenile arrested after fight breaks out at Birmingham movie theater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several shots were fired and a juvenile was arrested following a fight at a Birmingham movie theater Christmas night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, an off duty officer responded to a fight at the Edge 12 movie theater Wednesday night. BPD says 300 teenagers and children were at the theater during the fight.

Officers arrived on scene and lead the patrons to the parking lot to wait for parents to pick them up.

No one was injured in the fight but police say four to five shots were fired. One juvenile was taken into custody as a result of the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS