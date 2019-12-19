Shopping malls operating on holiday hours as Christmas nears

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shopping during the holiday season can be a struggle, but the extended store hours can make it easier.

Malls and shopping centers are gearing up for the last minute hustle and bustle of holiday shopping as Christmas day approaches.

Places like the Riverchase Galleria, The Summit, Brookwood Village and Leeds Outlet Shops of GrandRiver are changing their store hours so make sure you are aware before you head out to shop.

Riverchase Galleria

December 19-21: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

December 22: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 23: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Summit

December 19-21: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 22: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

December 23 – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Leeds Outlet shops of GrandRiver

December 19-20: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 21: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Super Saturday Christmas Sale)

December 22: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Brookwood Village