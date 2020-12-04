Shopping during COVID-19: Alabama Goods in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Small businesses across Alabama are making an extra push this holiday season as they are hoping to make up for the sales they lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama Goods in Homewood sells local crafts made in the state of Alabama.

Sherry Hartley, president of Alabama Goods, said the profit goes to the businesses and local artists.

Hartley said COVID-19 definitely made them change things up.

“The challenge for us is store traffic is down somewhat. Everybody is being compliant and wearing their mask. It’s a little bit more difficult to communicate with customers. Sometimes we can’t hear them or they can’t hear us, but as far as sales, we’ve made up for it online which is up 250% and then companies seem to be giving more gifts this year because they’re not having events this year like they were,” said Hartley.

Alabama Goods features gifts like coffee mugs, candles, holiday decorations, leather goods, pottery, jewlery, and much more.

Hartley said it’s a great to see so many people supporting small businesses during this hard time.