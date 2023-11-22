LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Black Friday is coming up fast, and shoppers are already taking advantage of some early deals at The Shops of Grand River.

“I want to buy as much as I can get,” joked shopper Paige McCann.

The shops are anticipated to get tens of thousands of customers in what a store representative said is predicted to be a “very strong” Black Friday.

“I’m hoping Uggs are on sale. I need Uggs,” said McCann’s best friend and fellow shopper Izzy Rhyne.

The big businesses for the larger and chain retailers at the shopping center can also be a win for the handful of locally owned establishments such as White Flowers, owned by Diana Hansen. The store has been in business in central Alabama for 40 years.

“People that come out here to go to a big store, factory store, corporate store, they’ll wander in here afterwards,” Hansen said.

If you still feel nervous about braving the crowds wherever you shop Friday, McCann offered some encouragement.

“Everyone has the holiday cheer, and then you can go out and buy all these clothes that you’ve been eyeing for a whole year on deals that work for you,” McCann said.