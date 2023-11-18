HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Many families anticipate on having a big feast on Thanksgiving.

Local stores are making sure they stay stocked up on people’s favorite items. At the Homewood Piggly Wiggly, some shoppers picked up all while others picked only a few items for Thursday’s menu on Saturday.

Shopper Edna Turner shared all the foods on her 2023 Thanksgiving menu.

“My special Watergate salad, turkey and dressing, macaroni and cheese, yams, sweet potato pie and that’s about it,” Turner said.

Turner said she’s spending Thanksgiving with her daughter this year. She came to Piggly Wiggly to grab some desserts.

“This is her first Thanksgiving hosting, so I am getting some pecan pie and some fudge and some different things to help her,” Turner said.

Shoppers said it was important they got their items Saturday instead of Wednesday.

“I don’t want them to run out,” shopper Delmar Hill said. “I want my stuff, so I can take care of my family and friends, and I just don’t fight the crowd. It’s getting worse and worse. It’s a lot easier to stay ahead of the game.”