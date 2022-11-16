HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The holiday season is upon us and that’s means many will be out shopping for Christmas.

Thanksgiving is next week which means holiday shopping is in full swing!

And this weekend you have a chance to make a big difference in our community simply by shopping.

The Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel is now open in Hoover.

“Black and white is trendy this year. So we’re just getting everything ready for all our shoppers,” Vendor Tyndall McClellan said.

Now through Saturday you have the chance to shop from over 100 vendors all in once place.

“There are so many vendors. Everything is gorgeous! We’re from Gadsden and I see a lot of these others vendors are from others places so this is a great place to shop this weekend,” McClellan said.

A $15 ticket gets you in the door. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Junior League of Birmingham’s 21 community projects.

“For example, one ticket to Market Noel will feed 90 meals through our mobile pantry. So, it’s a way that people can come knock out their holiday shopping early and also support a really good cause,” Marketing Char Anne-Marie Whatley said.

It’s the perfect time to find gifts for everyone in the family and make someone else’s holiday a little brighter.

“Everything from food, clothes, toys. Everything that you would need to check off everything off your holiday list,” Marketing Chair Jayna Goedecke said.

Market Noel is being held at the Finley Center in Hoover.

Hours:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.