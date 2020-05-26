Shooting that killed Wylam man ruled accidental after investigation

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has ruled the shooting death of a Wylam man earlier this month as accidental.

After further investigation, BPD discovered that Roderick Smith, 32, had been killed after his 7-year-old son accidentally discharged a gun that struck Smith.

The 7-year-old was believed to have been shot as well during the initial investigation, but it was recently discovered that the injury the child sustained came from the slide of the firearm after a discharged. This information was discovered by the Prescott House.

The shooting will no longer be classified as a homicide. No other information has been released at this time.

