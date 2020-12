BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday night.

Around 6:15 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 5200 block of Messer Airport Highway at the Ramada Inn on report of a person shot, authorities report.

Police arrived and found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.