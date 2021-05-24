Elderly woman shot in Birmingham’s Thomas community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Thomas community Monday afternoon that left one person injured.

According to BPD, the victim was identified only as an elderly woman and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place in the 300 block of 3rd Street.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was sitting inside her home when she was struck by gunfire. The suspect allegedly fired shots from a dark-colored SUV and then fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

No other information has been released at this time.

