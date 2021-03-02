Shooting at Bessemer cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition after argument between friends, witness says

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who shot someone multiple times during an argument outside a Bessemer cemetery.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1, Jefferson County Deputies were called to assist Birmingham Police Department with the investigation of a victim who had arrived at UAB Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. After speaking with a witness, it was determined that the shooting occurred near the entrance to Highland Memorial Gardens, which is in an unincorporated area of Jefferson County, the sheriff’s office reports. That is when JCSO took over the investigation.

According to reports, a witness and the victim were traveling from out of town to visit friends and family in the McCalla area, JCSO says. They stopped to pick up a friend of the victim’s. During the drive, the victim and his friend began to argue. The vehicle was stopped at the cemetery and the two exited the vehicle and continued to argue. The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene.

The witness then drove the victim to UAB Hospital and contacted law enforcement. At this time, the victim remains hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect involved in this shooting as they continue to investigate.