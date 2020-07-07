Shirtless man throws rock through Firehouse Shelter window

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Firehouse Shelter in Birmingham is asking for help in identifying a man who threw a rock through a window Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the shelter, the man threw the rock around 5:30 a.m. and startled several of the guests staying inside.
Firehouse Shelters says that many of the guests suffer from PTSD and this disturbance could have had even worse consequences than just a damaged window.
The shelter is asking for anyone who can identify the man to contact them. They are also asking for donations to repair the window. You can do either by clicking here.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian underwent heart surgery last week, expected to make full recovery
- Man charged with murder claims defense against racist attack
- Tracking the Tropics Week 6: Storm surge, contraflow, and the buoy network
- WATCH: Jeff Sessions holds news conference after touring Space & Rocket Center
- President Trump, First Lady discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus