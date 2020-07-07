Shirtless man throws rock through Firehouse Shelter window

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Firehouse Shelter in Birmingham is asking for help in identifying a man who threw a rock through a window Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the shelter, the man threw the rock around 5:30 a.m. and startled several of the guests staying inside.

Firehouse Shelters says that many of the guests suffer from PTSD and this disturbance could have had even worse consequences than just a damaged window.

The shelter is asking for anyone who can identify the man to contact them. They are also asking for donations to repair the window. You can do either by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS