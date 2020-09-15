Sheriff: Pilot who crashed in Etowah County was headed to Arkansas

Search crews on the ground searching for a missing plane that was last detected in Etowah County. (Courtesy Hillary Simon)

BOAZ, Ala. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a pilot whose plane crashed in Alabama on a trip from Georgia to Mississippi planned to later fly to Arkansas for his 77th birthday.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton tells The Gadsden Times search and rescue crews found the body of 76-year-old William Elliott McClain and his Zenith CH750 plane over the weekend behind a home in Boaz, Alabama. Boaz is about 50 miles (80km) southeast of Huntsville. McClain, of Acworth, Georgia, was headed to Tupelo, Mississippi on Thursday to refuel. He reached the city, but then circled the airport and headed back toward Georgia before disappearing from radar.

Search crews found the crash site Saturday morning.

