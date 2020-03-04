Sheriff Pettway, JCSO deputies to appear on Live PD as guest analysts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A&E’s hit law enforcement show “Live PD” will be bringing back members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for episodes this weekend.

Sheriff Mark Pettway and Deputies Deanna Marshall and Brandon Sunday have been invited to New York to be guest analysts of the show.

JCSO says Sunday and Marshall have become crowd favorites on the show.

The three will be on Friday and Saturday’s live airings at 8 p.m. CT on A&E.

