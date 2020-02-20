Sheriff: Noose found at BWW plant, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms to CBS 42 that a noose was found at a Birmingham Water Works plant.

JCSO Deputy Chief David Agee says the rope was found at the Shades Mountain Filter Plant on Shades Crest Road.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

