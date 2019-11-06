Sheriff: Murder suspect wrongly freed, caught 1 state over

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man charged with murder was mistakenly free for days due to a clerical error.

News outlets report 26-year-old Malcolm Hill was found Foley, Alabama, five days after being released from a detention center in Columbus. A Lowndes County sheriff’s statement issued Monday says Hill was back at the center Saturday, and the employee responsible for the error no longer works there.

Hill and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Victoria Slayton, are charged with capital murder in a 2018 slaying. Hill was on parole for burglary and larceny at the time and initially held on a parole violation. The statement says a detainer wasn’t placed on Hill for the new charge. It says jail officials are now reviewing other cases to ensure proper detainer documents are filed.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events