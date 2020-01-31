Sheriff: Man shot, beaten, robbed after giving suspect a ride in his car

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A man says he was beaten, robbed and shot after giving another man a ride in his car Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting and robbery in Pinson just after 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene, deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5000 block of Bearden Road.

The victim told deputies that he met a man near a tattoo parlor in Birmingham and he eventually agreed to give the man a ride in his car, JCSO says. While they were riding, the man assaulted the victim while he was driving, eventually taking the victim’s pistol and shooting him with it. The man then got out of the car and walked away. The victim drove to Bearden Road and called 911.

The victim described the suspect as a skinny, young male wearing black clothing, JCSO says.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment and there is no current update on his condition.

No further information has been released at this time. JCSO is continuing to investigate.

LATEST POSTS