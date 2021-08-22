Sheriff Gentry ‘commissions’ former President Trump as deputy sheriff in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriff Matt Gentry of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office presented former President Donald Trump with a plaque that “commissioned” him as a deputy sheriff for the county.

Trump visited Cullman on Saturday to host his “Save America” rally, which reportedly drew in over 40,000 people to the area. On Thursday, the Cullman City Council had declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, Gentry says that the plaque thanks Trump for “all his accomplishments for law enforcement as President of the United States.”

The video of Gentry presenting the plaque to Trump may be viewed in the Facebook post below.