Sheriff: Ex-boyfriend stabbed in break-in at woman’s home

Local News

by: Associated Press

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Alabama says a woman’s new boyfriend stabbed her ex-boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend broke into her home.

News outlets report 41-year-old Timothy Walters is still recovering in a hospital from stab wounds. Authorities say he violated a protection-from-abuse order when he broke into the woman’s home last week and assaulted her new boyfriend.

The new boyfriend then stabbed him with a pocketknife. Walters is expected to face several charges when he’s released. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

