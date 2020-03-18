Sheriff: Ex-boyfriend stabbed in break-in at woman’s home

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Alabama says a woman’s new boyfriend stabbed her ex-boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend broke into her home.
News outlets report 41-year-old Timothy Walters is still recovering in a hospital from stab wounds. Authorities say he violated a protection-from-abuse order when he broke into the woman’s home last week and assaulted her new boyfriend.
The new boyfriend then stabbed him with a pocketknife. Walters is expected to face several charges when he’s released. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
LATEST POSTS
- Coronavirus relief package making its way to President’s desk after major hold-up
- Quarantine restrictions possible in Alabama?
- COVID-19 leaves brides and wedding industry workers scrambling
- Facts vs. Fear: Texas woman who traveled to Baldwin Co. for spring break has not tested positive for COVID-19
- Restaurant owner, husband charged with money laundering