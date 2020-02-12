Sheriff: Deputy confiscates backpack full of drugs after pursuit in Blount County, suspect not in custody

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect who was in possession of a backpack full of drugs and drug paraphernalia early Wednesday morning.

According to BCSO, a deputy was working patrol in west Blount County when they observed a dark-colored Buick vehicle driving on Walls Town Road and then Cox Cove Road.

When the vehicle noticed the deputy following behind, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed. The deputy began chasing the suspect but then stopped due to dangerous and slick road conditions, BCSO said.

The deputy returned to the last location and there they discovered a backpack in the roadway that was dry and had not been laying there long. The backpack contained a “large amount of crystal meth, pills and paraphernalia.”

BCSO asks if you know who the backpack belongs to, let them know that the department has it and would “like to talk to them regarding their night activities.”

