Sheriff: Child hit by truck while riding bicycle in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has been air lifted to Children’s Hospital after being hit by a truck while riding their bicycle Thursday afternoon on County Road 13 in Blount County.
According to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, the child was breathing at the scene before being taken to the hospital. The extent of the child’s injuries has not been disclosed.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
