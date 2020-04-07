Sheriff: Cherokee County 13-year-old taken into custody in family member’s death

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 13-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the death of a family member last week, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO says Jessica Diane Hite Messaadi, 32, was found dead Friday morning on County Road 19. The teen was then taken into custody.
No other information has been released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.
