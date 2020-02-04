Sheriff: Boy, 5, killed in accidental shooting in Alabama

by: Associated Press

HARVEST, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a shooting that killed a 5-year-old boy was an accident.

News outlets report the district attorney’s office in Madison County said Monday there weren’t plans to file criminal charges.

The sheriff’s office says the boy accidentally shot himself in the head Sunday while inside the family’s parked vehicle at a home in Harvest. A parent found the child and called authorities.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. 

