All roads in and out of Marion County deemed ‘impassable’, residents advised against traveling

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Marion County officials have deemed all roads and bridges in and out of the county as impassable or closed.

All travel is highly discouraged against for citizens. Law enforcement and first responders will still be allowed to venture out until further notice, according to an emergency declaration by county officials.

As of noon on Monday, all roads were covered in snow, sleet, or ice. Gov. Ivey issued a State of Emergency Sunday in preparation for the severe weather.

