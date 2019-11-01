Shelton State reaching children through new pre-K program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials at Shelton State Community College say their mission is two-fold: provide a quality learning environment for pre-kindergarten students and to also prepare new teachers to work in early childhood education.

Shelton State has a new pre-K program with two classrooms. So far, there are 36 4-year-old students in the program.

“This is very new and we are very excited,” said Holly Glasgow of Shelton’s child development program. “We picked up our grant in mid-June and we were able to have children on campus starting the first week of August, so it’s a new program we are super excited about.”

State lawmakers from the Tuscaloosa legislative delegation took a tour of the school’s C.A. Fredd campus Friday morning to see how the pre-K students are learning and to study the college’s innovative approach to preparing educators for work in the state’s pre-K program.

“We know now that early investment means we prepare our children to learn which in turn means they are better prepared to work and take care of themselves and their families when they get older,” Rep. Chris England said.

The new pre-K classrooms were made possible by the $26 million increase in state appropriations approved this year by the Alabama legislature.

"This is the best money we can spend, starting a pre-k education and giving our children ready for school is the best money we can spend," England said.

Shelton State officials say they anticipate expanding this program in the next few years and could add more students and classrooms.

