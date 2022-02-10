TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Thursday, Chris Cox will become the interim president of Shelton State Community College.

Cox has more than 25 years of higher education administration experience and currently serves as special assistant to the Chancellor at the Alabama Community College System. He also served as interim president at Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Bevill State Community College in Jasper, and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.

“Dr. Cox has proven to be an innovative and capable leader,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said in a press release. “I am confident Chris will lead Shelton State well and provide great value to the college’s students, faculty, staff, and the Tuscaloosa-area community.”

A Geneva native, Cox began his career as a teacher and coach at Dale County High School in Midland City. He later served as assistant principal at Geneva High School in Geneva and principal at Pinedale Elementary School in Enterprise. He spent time in Oxford, first as Oxford High School’s principal and then as assistant superintendent for the Oxford City Board of Education before joining ACCS.

Cox has a bachelor’s degree in social science from Troy State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Alabama State University. He also earned his doctorate degree in educational administration from Auburn University.

“It is an honor to be called on by Chancellor Baker to serve Shelton State Community College in this capacity,” Cox said. “I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff, and administration at Shelton State as we provide educational opportunities for students and help meet the workforce needs of business and industry in west Alabama. Go Bucs!”