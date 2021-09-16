Shelton State Community College, West Alabama partner to benefit transfer students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelton State Community College and the University of West Alabama are paving the way for SSCC students to transfer seamlessly and earn academic and housing scholarships at UWA.

Through an agreement, UWA and Shelton State will have a clearly defined transfer process and enhanced communication with students regarding transfer from the community college to UWA. Students at Shelton State with a minimum 2.0 grade point average (GPA) and 45 credit hours are guaranteed admission. Likewise, students who complete their associate degree at Shelton State are guaranteed admission.

As students navigate their transfer, academic advising will be offered by both schools, a step that will help ensure students follow a purposeful path in their studies with academic and career goals in mind.

Academic scholarships are available from UWA to any eligible student transferring from Shelton State. These stackable scholarships range from $3,000 to $4,000 per year and are renewable for up to four consecutive semesters. To be eligible for the academic scholarship, a transfer student must have a 3.0 or higher GPA.

Additionally, students transferring from Shelton State and meeting the criteria to have received academic scholarships will be eligible to apply for scholarships through UWA Housing, receiving $2,000 for the first year to encourage and support campus residency.

The two institutions will make this agreement official at a signing on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the SSCC Martin Campus Atrium.

