Shelter in place order lifted at UAB as police pursue man who dropped weapon inside hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shelter in place order was issued on UAB’s campus Monday morning regarding a man who allegedly had a weapon.

According to the university, the UAB Police Department “secured” a weapon after a man dropped it inside UAB Hospital. Authorities are searching for the man at this time. There is currently no threat to the campus.

ALL CLEAR: UAB Police pursued a suspect this morning who fled on foot after dropping a weapon in UAB Hospital. The weapon has been secured, and police believe there is no threat to campus at this time. — UAB (@UABNews) December 13, 2021

The shelter in place alert was issued around 11 a.m. and was lifted just before noon. The person of interest was last seen near UAB Hospital at 3rd Avenue and 18th Street. They are described as being 5’7″ and weighing 200 pounds wearing a brown shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

If you see any suspicious activity, contact UABPD at 205-934-3535.

This is a developing story.