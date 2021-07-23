Shelby Humane to hold ‘Clear the Shelter’ event Saturday in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby Humane states on their website that they are holding an event Saturday to try and find families for the wave of homeless pets that have brought the shelter to full capacity this summer.

The event, titled “Clear the Shelter,” will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. at the Rocking L Stables on 3251 Eastern Valley Road in Leeds. Kona Ice and Word of Mouth BBQ will be at the event for visitors to enjoy while they’re choosing a new family member.

All adoptable animals are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms, and spayed or neutered.

Shelby Humane says that every adoption helps them make room in the shelter to take in more neglected and homeless animals.