Shelby County teen goes missing again 1 week after being found

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old who went missing and was found just last week.

Sky Brianna Laird was last seen in Chelsea Monday. She is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 230 pounds and having brown eyes and hair.

Laird had gone missing Feb. 18 before being located and reunited with her family the following day.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact SCSO at (205) 669-4181.

